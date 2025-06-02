Porsche 911 burnt down in Paris as PSG win celebrations take violent turn

The celebrations in Paris after PSG’s Champions League triumph took a violent turn on Saturday, resulting in the destruction of property and death of two people. Visuals shared widely across social media show a Porsche 911 that was set ablaze during the out-of-control celebrations. A Porsche 911 was torched as PSG win celebrations took a violent turn(Instagram/@cars_by_flo)

Paris St Germain brought the trophy back to Paris for the first time after thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich on Saturday night. However, the post-win celebrations were marred by riots that have led to the arrest of more than 500 people across France.

Porsche 911 set on fire in Paris

The clashes broke out near the famous Parisian landmark Champs-Élysées and the Parc des Princes stadium. Supercar enthusiasts were saddened by the sight of a Porsche 911 caught in the crossfire in the French capital.

Videos shared on social media show how the car’s interiors were totally destroyed in the fire.

The Supercar Blog identified the black-coloured car as a Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet. Porsche 911 prices in India start at ₹2 crore.

The sight of an expensive car destroyed led to condemnation from auto enthusiasts.

“They don't know how hard the owner must have worked to get it,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Notice how this is the only car I can see that’s burnt at first glance. No other car nearby has been damaged like this one. It’s truly sad to see people destroying others’ property just because it’s expensive or out of the ordinary. Really disheartening to watch,” another pointed out.

On Saturday night, police had made more than 500 arrests across France, the interior ministry said, after more than 200 cars were torched and police clashed with youths.

In the southwest town of Dax, a 17-year-old boy died after being stabbed in the chest. A 23-year-old man riding a scooter in central Paris also died after being hit by a vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies)