Tourists allegedly mock Muslim woman dining in burqa, Dubai Police begin investigation

A 13-second video making rounds on social media has sparked outrage and cultural debate in Dubai. The video captures a woman dining in a restaurant, reportedly in Dubai, as the camera briefly pans to another table where a woman in a burqa—an Islamic face-covering veil—can be seen eating. The clip also features laughter from the person behind the camera and the woman being filmed, though the context of their conversation remains unclear. Tourist's viral video filming a burqa-clad woman in Dubai sparked outrage and police investigation.(X/@ALMKRIA)

Watch the clip here:

The video, shared on the platform X (formerly Twitter), has amassed over 2.6 million views, igniting intense online discussions and calls for accountability.

Calls for Police action

The incident has triggered complaints, with many tagging local authorities and demanding legal action against the tourists involved. The UAE, known for its strict adherence to Islamic traditions, enforces laws prohibiting the filming of local women without their explicit consent.

Responding to the growing outcry, Dubai Police issued a statement in Arabic: "Thank you for contacting Dubai Police General Command. The matter has been transferred to the relevant authority to take the necessary measures."

Check out the post here:

Social media reactions

The video has divided opinions on social media, with users expressing a mix of outrage and concern over the cultural insensitivity displayed.

One user commented, “This is a clear violation of privacy. People need to respect cultural norms when they travel.”

Another user said, “It’s disappointing to see tourists mocking traditions in such a public manner. This shouldn’t go unpunished.”

“People forget that Dubai is not a playground for disrespectful behaviour. There are laws for a reason,” added a third.

However, not all reactions were critical. One netizen questioned the severity of the backlash, writing, “While it’s inappropriate, isn’t this reaction a bit excessive?”

Another user emphasised the importance of education over punishment, stating, “Tourists should be informed about local laws to avoid such incidents.”