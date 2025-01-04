Rare video of Dubai ruler’s wife released as Sheikh Mohammed celebrates accession day: ‘You’re the most beautiful thing'

In a touching gesture, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Ruler of Dubai, has dedicated his 19th Accession Day to his wife, Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum. Calling her “the most beautiful thing” in his life, Sheikh Mohammed described her as his “greatest supporter” and “the soul of Dubai.” Mohammed bin Rashid celebrated Accession Day by launching the 'Thank You Sheikha Hind' campaign.(Wikimedia )

January 4 marks the day Sheikh Mohammed ascended as Dubai’s ruler in 2006. However, for the leader, who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, the day is not about himself. This year, he chose to honour Sheikha Hind, referring to her as his “companion and backer in life” and “the mother of sheikhs.”

A video was shared on the official Instagram handle dedicating the day to his wife, Sheikh Hind Bint Maktoum.

Watch the video here:

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his deep admiration for his wife, calling her a compassionate, charitable, and generous individual. “She is the pillar of my home, the foundation of my family, and my greatest supporter throughout my career,” he said. He prayed for their love to endure, adding, “My biggest wish, Hind, is that God protects you, makes you happy… You are the beginning of life and the most beautiful thing in it. You are the soul of Dubai, its pulse, and its joy.”

Renowned for his love of poetry, Sheikh Mohammed shared a heartfelt Arabic poem for Sheikha Hind. “There’s no one like you to me,” the poem read. “No matter what happens, you will always remain the same, the most precious of humans.”

The poem continued with, “You are my first dream, the letters of your name have a secret in my heart.” Concluding the tribute, Sheikh Mohammed urged everyone to remain loyal to those who truly deserve it, saying, “Loyalty to our companion on the path… and our support in this life.”

He introduced the "Thank You Sheikha Hind" campaign to honour Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The campaign highlights Sheikha Hind's remarkable accomplishments, her generosity, and her influential role in promoting Emirati family values, enhancing social unity, and supporting parents in raising their children. Her leadership in various initiatives has positively transformed the lives of millions.

