Tourists spot tiger walking with her four cubs in Pench National Park. Watch

Located in Madhya Pradesh, Pench National Park is one of India's most popular wildlife reserves. Sprawling over a massive area of 758 sq km, it has rich wildlife that allows visitors to have incredible experiences. Just like the scene captured in this wonderful video shared on Instagram. The video shows a tiger walking in the forest with her four cubs.

Originally captured by Instagram user Neel Mehta, the video created a buzz after being re-shared on the official page of a Jungle safari organiser at Pench National Park. “Today’s Morning… Parade and her 4 cubs,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show two tourist cars standing at a distance with a tiger crossing the road in front of them. As the video progresses, it becomes clear that she is not alone, and her four cubs are following her too. The incredible sight of the big cats, along with the chirping of the birds in the background, make the video even more enjoyable.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has gone viral and accumulated over 4.8 million views. Additionally, it has also received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Bless this mama with four babies and thank you for sharing your wonderful experience. Please help to keep them safe,” wrote an Instagram user. “Mummy ke peeche pecche [Walking behind mom],” posted another. “Wow, wow, wow, and wow,” expressed a third. “Beautiful,” commented a fourth.