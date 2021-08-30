Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Traditional Kerala boat race recreated in Canada, video wows people

“Kerala Boat Race goes global!" reads a part of the caption shared along with the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 02:48 PM IST
The image is taken from the video of the Kerala boat race in Canada.(Twitter/@MOS_MEA)

A video shared by union minister Vellamvelly Muraleedharan has left people amazed. Shared on Twitter, the video showcases a wonderful recreation of traditional boat race from Kerala in Canada.

“Kerala Boat Race goes global! Traditional Kerala Boat Race recreated in Professor's Lake, Brampton, Canada by @indiaintoronto Brampton Malayalee Samajam as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. Watch the enthusiastic participation of 19 mens’ and 2 womens’ teams vying for the trophy,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip that shows different teams participating in the boat race:

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1,500 likes and the numbers are increasing. It has also accumulated several wonderful comments.

“Thank you Hon.Minister V Muraleedharan Ji for share and support 11th Brampton Boat race Canada,” wrote a Twitter user. “Incredible....cheers to the Malayalis and our culture ,” expressed another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

