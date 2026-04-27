‘Traffic, power cuts, 45°C heatwaves’: Viral post reveals urban woes in India’s ‘standard city package’

A viral post on social media platform X has reignited debate around the everyday realities of urban life in India, listing what it calls a “standard city package” that many users say feels uncomfortably familiar.

Viral post reveals urban woes in India’s ‘standard city package’. (X@divya_gandotra)

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The post, now widely shared, paints a stark picture of city living from “45°C heatwaves” and “AQI competing with gas chambers” to “roads designed like obstacle courses” and “water purifier mandatory, not optional”. It goes on to describe daily struggles such as long traffic jams, power cuts, flooding after brief spells of rain and what it terms “highest taxes + zero accountability”.

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{{^usCountry}} The post captures a sense of frustration over infrastructure gaps and civic challenges that continue to affect millions across Indian cities. While some users agreed with the post, others offered more nuanced takes, pointing out both improvements and persistent issues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post captures a sense of frustration over infrastructure gaps and civic challenges that continue to affect millions across Indian cities. While some users agreed with the post, others offered more nuanced takes, pointing out both improvements and persistent issues. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also read | Rajasthan man chasing social media likes gets head stuck in 15-litre milk can {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Rajasthan man chasing social media likes gets head stuck in 15-litre milk can {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One user added another layer to the complaints, writing, “Don't forget the noise of 2 stroke 100cc engine struggles in jam back traffic”, putting spotlight on the chaos of daily commutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One user added another layer to the complaints, writing, “Don't forget the noise of 2 stroke 100cc engine struggles in jam back traffic”, putting spotlight on the chaos of daily commutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another user struck a more balanced tone, “Agree with most of the points, we need to drastically improve. Roads have improved in the last ten years. Water purifier is mandatory even on ships with desalination plants, so no big deal. It’s everywhere I have stayed Singapore, US, Australia, China, HK, New Zealand.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user struck a more balanced tone, “Agree with most of the points, we need to drastically improve. Roads have improved in the last ten years. Water purifier is mandatory even on ships with desalination plants, so no big deal. It’s everywhere I have stayed Singapore, US, Australia, China, HK, New Zealand.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, some responses were sharply critical of governance and public services. One comment read, “Worst public transport, no response to public complaints by officers, sky rocketing fuel prices for commute, hospital and house are owned by politicians giving a huge dent for a common man to buy”

The post has triggered a wider conversation online, reflecting a mix of frustration, lived experience and comparison with global standards.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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