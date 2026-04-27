Bengaluru founder clarifies on income after saying he invests ₹15 lakh a month

Bakliwal said that he buys equities worth between ₹5 to 15 lakh every month and nobody raises an eyebrow. However, when he spent ₹7 lakh on buying a car, his mother wanted him to do a pooja, treat his family, take pictures etc.

A Bengaluru-based founder sparked a conversation on salaries by revealing that he invests ₹5 to 15 lakh every month — before offering a clarification on his income. Shobhit Bakliwal, the founder of Indusbit, revealed this fact in an X post highlighting the contrast in how his mother reacts to different kinds of spending and “milestones”.

Bakliwal wanted to highlight how investing a large amount in equities, which is arguably more beneficial long-term, elicits little or no emotional reaction from his mother. Instead, the majority of social media users focused on just one thing — the ₹15 lakh figure.

A clarification Entrepreneur Ravi Handa used the post to bolster his argument that AI is not taking jobs away.

“Techie in Bangalore saves 15 lakhs a month. Let me repeat - A MONTH!!! And you said AI is taking away jobs,” Handa said in response to Bakliwal’s post.

This prompted Bakliwal to issue a clarification. He explained that he does not actually have a spare ₹15 lakh to invest every month. Instead, he has been changing his debt funds into equities.