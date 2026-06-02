Train passenger gets ₹20 water from hawker on ₹500 note, what happened next surprises travellers

A quiet moment on a train has caught attention online after a simple exchange between a passenger and a hawker struck a chord with many. What happened on the NDLS-Kalka Shatabdi may seem ordinary at first, but it has left people reflecting on trust and everyday honesty. An NDLS–Kalka Shatabdi incident that sparked online reactions. (Representational Image)

The post was shared on X by @Dreams_realites. The caption of the post read, “Gave a 500-rupee note and asked for water… But when it was time to pay, the seat was found empty. What happened last week on the NDLS-Kalka Shatabdi is still touching hearts today.”

“The passenger seated next to me got a ₹20 bottle of water from the hawker. The hawker didn’t have change for ₹500, so he noted down the seat number and handed over the bottle. Even three hours later, no one came to collect the money, and the passenger got off.”

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“We all started wondering if this was a scam or a loss for the poor hawker. But when the train was about to reach Chandigarh, the hawker saw that the bottle was still sealed - completely untouched, lying in the seat’s holder. Neither opened, nor touched, nor any talk of money. A small step… big respect. In today’s times, when trust seems to break more often, this passenger reminds us that honesty is still alive. What do you think? Was this passenger a hero, clever, or just lucky?”

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