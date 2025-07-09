Train stops for 2 hours as elephant gives birth on tracks: ‘Harmonious existence’

An Indian Railways train came to an unexpected but heartwarming halt in Jharkhand when an elephant went into labour on the tracks. The train remained stationary for over two hours, allowing the elephant to safely deliver her calf before the mother and baby walked away peacefully into the forest. The rare and touching moment was caught on camera and has captured hearts across the country. The train remained stationary for over two hours, allowing the elephant to safely deliver her calf (X/@byadavbjp)

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the video on X, celebrating the moment as a testament to the possibility of coexistence between humans and wildlife.

“Beyond the news of human-animal conflicts, happy to share this example of human-animal harmonious existence. A train in Jharkhand waited for two hours as an elephant delivered her calf. The video shows how the two later walked on happily,” he wrote.

Take a look at the video here:

The minister also used the opportunity to highlight the ongoing collaborative efforts between various government bodies to safeguard wildlife. He noted that the Ministry of Environment and Indian Railways have jointly identified over 110 sensitive wildlife corridors by surveying 3,500 km of railway tracks across India. These zones are now being monitored closely to prevent accidents and to support such life-affirming moments.

“It is lovely to see the efforts producing such heart-warming results. Special kudos to Jharkhand forest officials for their sensitivity, which helped the elephant deliver her young one,” Yadav added.

The video received praise on social media. “It's one of the best news I've seen today. Thanks, sir, for sharing,” one user commented. Another said, “At least the elephant and her cub are safe. Kudos to railway people as well.”