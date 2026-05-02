Truck driver reveals the ‘reality of working in Europe as an Indian immigrant’

The dream of moving to Europe often comes with the illusion of easy money and a luxurious lifestyle, but the reality is vastly different. A Reddit user recently shared his gruelling experience working as a truck driver and warehouse worker, exposing the harsh physical and mental toll of immigrant life.

The Indian expat’s post on Reddit has gone viral. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

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“Everyone back home thinks going abroad = easy money, better life. I used to think the same. Right now I’m in Europe. I’ve worked as a truck driver and now in a warehouse. Let me tell you the reality — it’s not easy at all,” the Reddit user wrote.

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The person added that his job requires constant physical work with no time for rest. “You can’t even sit for 2 minutes during work hours. It’s constant physical work. My back is already messed up. Every day feels like you’re just pushing your body to the limit.”

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{{^usCountry}} He continued, “In India, at least getting a job feels a bit more manageable. You have connections, some support systems, and familiarity. Here? Almost impossible. You’re on your own.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He continued, “In India, at least getting a job feels a bit more manageable. You have connections, some support systems, and familiarity. Here? Almost impossible. You’re on your own.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining his situation, the trucker claimed that what makes things even harder is that one has to learn a completely new language to survive. “It takes years, and until then, everything feels 10x harder.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining his situation, the trucker claimed that what makes things even harder is that one has to learn a completely new language to survive. “It takes years, and until then, everything feels 10x harder.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I’m not saying don’t come abroad — but please don’t come with the illusion that it’s easy money or a dream life. There’s a heavy price you pay physically and mentally,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’m not saying don’t come abroad — but please don’t come with the illusion that it’s easy money or a dream life. There’s a heavy price you pay physically and mentally,” he shared. {{/usCountry}}

A post shared by a Reddit user. (Screengrab (Reddit))

{{^usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “I am sorry, brother. Hope God makes it easy for you. I am also alone in another country, and the racism is getting to me even though I try to be strong. Contrary to what Indians back home think, the image of Indians outside is very poor and dehumanising.” Another commented, “You’re absolutely right. People underestimate how hard it is to adapt to a new country, especially when there are language barriers and physical work. It’s not the easy life many imagine.”

Also Read: Indian woman in Australia explains how things called ‘too desi’ in India become ‘premium’ abroad

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A third expressed, “Moral of the story: if you don't make money in India, going to the west won't change that. Only go if you're skilled and can contribute in those professions.”

A fourth posted, “Depends on your job, actually. White-collar jobs pay much, much better than in India, and the work culture isn’t as toxic as it is in India. Skill and efficiency are appreciated and usually rewarded. Blue-collar jobs aren’t easy anyway, and they're physically demanding, whether in India or Europe. At least abroad, you get insurance and per-hour pay in USD/ GBP/ Euros, and considering INR’s crash, the conversion still gives you a good pay by Indian standards, especially if you are remitting that foreign currency back to family in India.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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