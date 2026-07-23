‘True success looks like this’: Son and daughter take father on first Vande Bharat ride, internet reacts

A video capturing a father’s first Vande Bharat train journey has left the internet emotional. The clip shows a son and daughter giving their father a memorable travel experience, highlighting the love and care children have for their parents.

Father experiences Vande Bharat ride for the first time. (Instagram/@bhukkhad_musafir)

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The post was shared by Instagram page Bhukkhad Musafir with the caption, “Papa experiencing Vande Bharat Ride.” In the video, a woman can be seen walking on the railway platform and helping her father board the Vande Bharat train.

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After entering the train, the elderly man comfortably sits on the chair and is seen smiling while enjoying the journey. The family then clicks a selfie together, with the father, son and daughter sharing a happy moment.

The text written on the video highlights the father’s years of sacrifice and the son’s wish to provide him with the comfort he always deserved. It reads, “ ₹5 rickshaw ke paise bachane ke liye paidal jaaya karte the papa apne office. Aaj mauka mila hai toh wahi ₹5 extra kharch karke koshish karta hoon ki papa ko woh comfort de paaoon jo unhone kabhi jaana hi nahi, zimmedariyon ke bojh mein.”

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Internet reacts

The emotional video quickly went viral, with many social media users sharing heartfelt reactions. Several people spoke about the struggles of their parents’ generation and appreciated the family for giving the father a memorable experience.

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One user commented, “Seriously, hamari parents wali generation ne bahut struggle kiya hai. They deserve this kind of trips. God bless uncle ji.”

Another wrote, “One day, it will be a trip by aeroplane.”

A third user said, “He is so active at this age. Love and blessings to him.”

Many users also shared their thoughts on what true success means. One comment read, “This is what true success looks like: being able to give your parents the comfort and peace they never allowed themselves because they were too busy fulfilling their responsibilities.”

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Another person added, “Because of their struggle, we are living so comfortably. Stay happy and blessed.”

The video also moved many viewers emotionally. One user wrote, “Literally, eyes are tearing after watching this video.”

Another commented, “Aap naseeb wale hain, aapko ye khidmat ka mauka mila.”

A social media user also sent blessings to the family, writing, “Bhaiya, nazar na lage. Khoob khush raho bachcho.”