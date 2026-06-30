A Border Collie named Tsunami has become a social media sensation and an unlikely hero during the devastating Venezuela earthquakes. The eight-year-old pooch, with the K-SAR ECID rescue canine unit, reportedly helped emergency crews locate several survivors trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Tsunami the Border Collie: Abandoned & abused as a pup, this dog helped save several lives during Venezuela earthquakes (Pexel - representational image)

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Tsunami worked alongside his handler, Jorge Beans, using his extraordinary sense of smell to help rescuers find at least 13 people alive, HOLA reported. He earned praise from citizens, rescue teams, and international observers.

What we know about Tsunami

Tsunami was a puppy when he was found wandering the streets of Caracas in a very malnourished state. He had suffered abandonment, hunger, and abuse in the La Floresta neighborhood. He was eventually rescued by Anita Vidal, thus getting a second chance at life.

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Tsunami’s energy, intelligence, and agility prompted Beens to welcome him into the K-SAR ECID Disaster Canine Training Center, where he underwent years of intensive training to specialize in locating victims trapped beneath collapsed structures. He worked even beyond Venezuela's borders.

Before his latest mission in Venezuela, Tsunami had participated in international humanitarian efforts after the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria in 2023. He also assisted in various flood and landslide rescue operations across Venezuela.

The Venezuela mission and retirement

After the Venezuela earthquakes, Tsunami detected signs of life during the search of a collapsed eight-story building and kept marking a precise location beneath the debris. Rescue crews then called for silence and dug through the rubble, successfully rescuing a 60-year-old man who had been trapped beneath the collapsed structure for approximately six hours. Footage of the rescue surfaced widely on social media.

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After the rescue operations, veterinarian Aníbal Hurtado reported that Tsunami experienced severe physical exhaustion after working for days. He received hydration, medical supervision, and rest, and was then found to be in good overall health.

Authorities later announced that the June 2026 earthquake response marked Tsunami's final official mission before his retirement. He has been compared to Orion, the famous Rottweiler who rescued dozens of people during the 1999 Vargas tragedy.