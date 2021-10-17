Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Tweeple capture grey sky and rustling leaves amid rainfall in Delhi and NCR
trending

Tweeple capture grey sky and rustling leaves amid rainfall in Delhi and NCR

People share stunning weather visuals amid rainfall in Delhi and NCR. 
People take to Twitter to share stunning weather visuals amid light shower in Delhi NCR.(Twitter/@Gautam_Thapar)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 03:51 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

On Sunday, Delhi-NCR witnessed a short spell of heavy rain. The short span, however, was enough for people to document the showers and share about it on Twitter. The day started on a sunny note in some regions of the national capital and the surrounding areas. However, it soon turned cloudy followed by rainfall. And, people took the opportunity to share various images and videos on Twitter.

Several people took to Twitter to share the stunning weather visuals showcasing grey sky, and rustling leaves.

 

Take a look at the some of the tweets:

 

 

 

+

RELATED STORIES

 

+

 

What do you think of this unseasonal rain showering many parts of Delhi NCR?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi rainfall
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Is this kitten Koi Mil Gaya’s Jadoo in disguise? Watch adorable video

Air hostess shakes a leg to Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber's Stay, wows netizens

Watch this big cat sleep comfortably in its many sleeping positions

Sachin Tendulkar shares video of kid playing cricket, Ranveer Singh reacts
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP