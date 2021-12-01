Tweet about corded landline phone set with tablet-like screen sparks laughter

“We’ve come a full circle,” that’s what Twitter user Niki Tonsky captioned a photo that he shared on the micro-blogging site. The image shows a landline with a modern twist. The post has now left people with lots of thoughts. Chances are, it will have the same effect on you too.

The image shows a gray–coloured phone that looks like a landline in every aspect except one. In the device, the dial pad is replaced with something else – a screen that looks like the screen of a tablet.

Replying to his own tweet, Niki also wrote, “The phone is KT5(3C), and it’s actually a wireless tablet with battery and SIM card slot. Even crazier than I imagined!”

The phone is called KT5 (3C) and is sold on Alibaba among other sites.

Take a look at the tweets here:

We’ve come full circle pic.twitter.com/SuBb2K3W54 — Niki Tonsky (@nikitonsky) November 29, 2021

The phone is KT5(3C), and it’s actually a wireless tablet with battery and SIM card slot. Even crazier than I imagined! pic.twitter.com/3tJzdGiWiQ — Niki Tonsky (@nikitonsky) November 29, 2021

A lot of Twitter users had hilarious takes on telephones like this one. These are some of the best:

When this phone responds to "Ok Google", then we've come full circle. pic.twitter.com/iAnWTWf0hq — Hardhead13 (@TheHardhead13) November 30, 2021

This individual had a fun anecdote to share:

I remember I got this from Claire's as a kid and used it at sleepovers to call my mom to get me 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eQmSVu6FkY — D. W. (@ruth1e55) November 30, 2021

Another shared a Pokémon reference:

I knew I saw this somewhere before pic.twitter.com/sulGmge9e2 — MK VIRGO♍ (@mkvirgomusic) November 30, 2021

Would you want a telephone that is also a tablet?