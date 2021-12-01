Home / Trending / Tweet about corded landline phone set with tablet-like screen sparks laughter
This viral tweet by Niki Tonsky shows a landline telephone that has a wireless tablet in place of the dial pad.
The KT5 (3C) that is a telephone with a built-in wireless tablet.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 02:04 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

“We’ve come a full circle,” that’s what Twitter user Niki Tonsky captioned a photo that he shared on the micro-blogging site. The image shows a landline with a modern twist. The post has now left people with lots of thoughts. Chances are, it will have the same effect on you too.

The image shows a gray–coloured phone that looks like a landline in every aspect except one. In the device, the dial pad is replaced with something else – a screen that looks like the screen of a tablet.

Replying to his own tweet, Niki also wrote, “The phone is KT5(3C), and it’s actually a wireless tablet with battery and SIM card slot. Even crazier than I imagined!”

The phone is called KT5 (3C) and is sold on Alibaba among other sites.

Take a look at the tweets here:

A lot of Twitter users had hilarious takes on telephones like this one. These are some of the best:

This individual had a fun anecdote to share:

Another shared a Pokémon reference:

Would you want a telephone that is also a tablet?

Story Saved
