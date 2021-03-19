Home / Trending / Tweet on 1997 Archie Comics strip depicting remote schooling in 2021 goes viral
trending

Tweet on 1997 Archie Comics strip depicting remote schooling in 2021 goes viral

The post prompted people to share all sorts of comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 11:26 AM IST
The image shows a part of the strip shared by Archie Comics on Twitter.(Twitter/@ArchieComics)

A tweet about an Archie comic strip published in 1997 has now grabbed people’s attention and created a chatter on the micro-blogging site. Shared on the official Twitter profile of Archie Comics, the issue published decades ago took a fanciful look at the then-future of 2021. What has now intrigued people is how it captured one of the aspects of the present life - remote schooling.

The comic shows that in 2021 students would be taking online classes on their computers. “Originally published in Betty #46, Feb. 1997,” Archie Comics tweeted and shared this image.

Since being posted, the tweet has gathered more than 30,000 likes – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received tons of reactions from people.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Who is the animal here’: Video of people chasing an elephant sparks anger

Dancers give an Irish twist to bhangra in this amazing video

Aurangabad artist whistles tune of Aye Meri Zohra Jabeen. Watch incredible clip

Florida couple comes up with unusual idea to meet neighbours, offers free beer

Archie Comics, in an update, also shared a link to the full story:

“Why did they always think that any year after 2000 would look like something from 500 years into the future?” asked a Twitter user. To which, another replied this:

“Well.... This kinda happened but we still don't have flying cars,” joked another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter post
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP