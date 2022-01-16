Twin baby sister wakes up at night to help brother out, video too cute to miss

The bond between siblings is always special, more so when they are closer to each other in their ages. But what is even more precious and noteworthy is the beautiful bond that exists between twin siblings from an early age. This video posted on Instagram shows exactly that kind of a bond between two baby twins.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show the twin brother and twin sister sleeping with their cribs joined to each other. Soon enough, the viewers get to see that the brother wakes up and throws his binky at his sister in order to wake her up. She reluctantly wakes up and despite not being able to understand anything that her brother just babbled, she makes sure to grab the binky and put it back in his mouth.

By the end of the video, she can be seen happily jumping back to her sleeping position. The video of the cute babies was posted on Instagram with the caption, “This is the cutest! Watch to the end. Such a sweet sister.”

Watch it here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posted around three days ago on Instagram, this video has garnered more than 2,500 likes. It has also accumulated several positive comments.

“Everything about this is adorable!” posted an Instagram user. “This is one of the sweetest things I’ve ever seen and so now I follow you. Sending love to you from Australia,” commented another, followed by a heart emoji. A third took to the comments section to write, “Amazing! No words necessary. I had to watch it over and over.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this video?