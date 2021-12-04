Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Twinkle Khanna shares heartwarming post about her dog Cleo along with a video

Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram to share the post about her dog Cleo along with a video.
The image taken from the video shows Twinkle Khanna with her dog.(Instagram/@twinklerkhanna)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 04:42 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Twinkle Khanna less than 30 minutes ago took to Instagram to share a video of herself grooming her dog Cleo. Along with the clip, she also shared an emotional post about the how dogs love humans unconditionally. There is a chance that her post will make you want to hug your doggo baby a little tighter.

“When I call out her name and she dashes towards me with a crow’s carcass in her mouth, I hold up her face wanting to reprimand her. But as I look into Cleo’s eyes, the colour of molasses and roasted cacao, it becomes clear, the reason why we unzip secret compartments of our heart in order to carefully tuck these creatures inside.,” the former actor and author wrote.

In the next few lines, she describes how a dog loves a human irrespective of how they are. “It is the way our dogs look at us. It doesn’t matter if we are adolescents or grandmothers, comely or plain, hilarious or terrible bores. Their gaze is a place without judgement. Dogs, with their paws, tails and snouts, remind us that we are never more human than when we, like them, love unconditionally,” she added.

Read the post and take a look at the video here:

Since being posted, the video has gathered nearly 54,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments. Many showcased their love for the video and the post with heart emoticons.

“This post just made my day, we are indeed so blessed to have these furry angels in our lives,” wrote an Instagram user. “Totally with you on this one,” expressed another. “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of her dog posted by Twinkle Khanna?

