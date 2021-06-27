Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

'Twitter Crush' trend takes over Twitter. People react with funny posts, memes

Many have now joined the trend to share hilarious posts under the trend Twitter Crush.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 09:25 AM IST
This is what a Twitter user shared under Twitter Crush trend.(Twitter/@accha_baccha)

If you're a regular Twitter user, chances are your feed is flooded with posts and memes related to the latest trend ‘Twitter crush’. Throughout yesterday, the hashtag #TwitterCrush was also trending on Twitter and people are still sharing all sorts of posts under the trend. Many have now joined the trend to share hilarious posts. A few have also unleashed their creativity to come up with rib-tickling memes. Here are some of the most chuckle-evoking tweets under the trend.

Oh, the pain!

Meme on Twitter Crush trend. (Twitter)

Do you relate too?

Twitter Crush trend meme. (Twitter)

Don't we love it:

Meme shared under Twitter Crush. (Twitter Crush)

Who did this!

Twitter user shared Twitter Crush meme. (Twitter)

Check out some more hilarious posts:

A few days ago, another trend created a buzz on Twitter. It's the ‘What more hints do you want’ trend. In this trend, people were sharing about the different ways in which they have dropped a hint about their feelings but their crush failed to notice the covert message. The relatable and witty posts under the trend left people chuckling.

What would you post under the Twitter crush trend?

