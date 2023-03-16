The company behind the ChatGPT, OpenAI, recently launched a powerful Artificial Intelligence model called GPT-4. Since its launch, the AI chatbot has been making headlines. In fact, an update about the chatbot passing a stimulated bar examination also prompted a response from tech billionaire Elon Musk. Expectedly, Twitter is also abuzz with posts that show people’s reactions after trying out this new Chatbot. Just like this share which documents GPT-4’s answer to being asked ‘how humans can get along.’

The post is shared on a Twitter handle that goes by YourPOP. “In other news, I just subscribed to Chat GPT PLUS to give GPT-4 a try. The first question I asked was || How can we as humans all just get along? Praying for humanity,” reads the caption shared along with a heart emoticon and a screenshot of the conversation with GPT-4.

The chatbot answered that being an “AI language model” it can offer some “general thoughts” on the matter. It then went on to explain the “important things” that humans can do to get along.

Take a look at the post:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since being tweeted, it has accumulated close to 3,200 views. Additionally, the tweet has also received close to 50 likes.

