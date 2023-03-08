Home / Trending / Elon Musk reacts to intriguing video showing train driver’s view at night

Elon Musk reacts to intriguing video showing train driver’s view at night

trending
Published on Mar 08, 2023 07:03 PM IST

The video showing a train driver’s view at night that prompted a response from Elon Musk was posted on Twitter.

The image, taken from the video that prompted a response from Elon Musk, shows a train driver's view at night (Twitter/@WowTerrifying)
The image, taken from the video that prompted a response from Elon Musk, shows a train driver's view at night (Twitter/@WowTerrifying)
ByTrisha Sengupta

While travelling on a train, the view that passengers often enjoy at night is simply incredible. However, have you ever wondered how it looks for the driver driving the train? A video showing just that was posted on Twitter and it quickly went viral. In fact, the video also attracted the attention of tech billionaire Elon Musk who shared his reaction to the clip.

“Train driver’s view at night,” reads the caption posted along with the video on a Twitter page called ‘Wow Terrifying’. The video shows the outside of the train from a driver’s seat. It won’t be wrong to say that the view is both fascinating and scary.

The video prompted many to share various comments. Twitter CEO Elon Musk joined too. “Intense. Not like you have a lot of room to maneuver,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the video and Elon Musk’s reaction to it:

The video, since being shared, has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 2.2 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the video has received tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Maybe I can find a high-speed train driver’s view amid heavy snow,” wrote a Twitter user. “Beautiful and terrifying all at the same time,” shared another. “That’s crazy,” expressed a third. “Quite intimidating,” posted a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video twitter video
viral video twitter video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out