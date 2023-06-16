Home / Trending / Twitter reviews Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush with memes

Twitter reviews Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush with memes

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 16, 2023 04:51 PM IST

These Adipurush memes without spoilers will leave you laughing out loud.

The much-anticipated film, Adipurush, featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan is finally in theatres. While some expressed how much they loved the movie, others were not so convinced. In fact, Twitter is abuzz with different posts since the release of the film. And, some are also sharing their opinions through memes.

A meme on Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush, and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush. (Screengrab)
A meme on Prabhas, Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush, and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush. (Screengrab)

We have collected some of such rib-tickling posts without spoilers that you may want to see before watching the film.

Also Read: Adipurush: What's the verdict of the audience?

Check out some of the best memes below:

A Twitter user expressed that in their opinion the movie can prompt different memes. This is what they tweeted:

Here’s another tweet that may make you laugh out loud:

Take a look at some more tweets:

Besides talking about the VFX of the film, people also expressed their disappointment over the portrayal of Ravana in the film, a role essayed by Saif Ali Khan. What are your thoughts on the memes? Did they leave you chuckling?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter viral prabhas kriti sanon saif ali khan + 3 more
twitter viral prabhas kriti sanon saif ali khan + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out