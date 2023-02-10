Twitter user gets special tattoos to pay tribute to late grandparents

Grandparents always share a special relationship with their grandkids. It is always heartbreaking when they pass away. Every now and then, we also see grandkids doing something special to pay tribute to those who have passed away. Just like this Twitter user who got special tattoos for their daadi and naanu. They also shared images of the tattoos and the reason why they chose the particular designs. There’s a possibility that their post will leave you teary-eyed.

“Last year, within 9 months I lost my daadi and my naanu. Today, I made permanent the ways I'd like to remember them. My ajji with a strong cup of chaha and my ajoba- cheekily hiding imlis from his garden,” they tweeted. They also shared two images of their late grandparents and the tattoos they got.

Take a look at the tweet:

The tweet, since being shared, has received close to 64,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated close to 2,100 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“These are so beautiful,” shared a Twitter user. “So, so beautiful. I think they’d love them so much,” posted another. “So so lovely,” commented a third. “These are soo lovely! The tiger interpretation of your grandad is making me tear up idk why,” wrote a fourth.

