Twitter user’s hilarious WhatsApp exchange with dad goes viral

There are certain stories on the Internet that may leave you chuckling initially but then make you think about how relatable they feel. Amid those tales are also the posts that depict conversations between children and their dads. Just like this post by a Twitter user with their father on WhatsApp. There is a chance that the post will make you laugh out loud.

The Twitter user posted an image with just two words “Thanks dad.” They shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation between them and their father. In the image, a ping from their dad shows a picture of a restaurant. To which, the Twitter user had replied with “?”. After that, their father shared multiple texts to explain about the picture.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at what they tweeted:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being shared, the tweet has gathered more than 4.5 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to re-tweet it over 36,000 times. There were some who were also reminded of such funny conversations with their parents. Just like this Twitter user who wrote “My parents do this to me but with KFC, make sure to send me a selfie and let me know,” and shared these images:

My parents do this to me but with KFC, make sure to send me a selfie and let me know lmfao 🤣🥹 pic.twitter.com/JfRSGrptJr — ✨⟭⟬⁷morgan₇ ⟭⟬✨ (@FadinggGold) February 21, 2022

“I can’t wait to do this to my kids,” posted another. “My dad literally does this all the time when I am at work,” expressed a third.

