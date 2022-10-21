Twitter user shares how his mom donated kidney to husband to save his life

A story of family and love shared on Twitter is tugging at people’s heartstrings. A post shared by a Twitter user documents how a woman donated her kidney to save her husband’s life after watching him go through multiple dialysis sessions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Twitter user who goes by Leo shared the post about his mom and dad. “Dad had to undergo 98 dialysis sessions and mom waited for 5-6 hours with him 3 days a week in here. Then she donated her kidney to save him and now they are both out of this misery. I don't know of a better love story,” he wrote. He also posted two pictures along with the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post, since being shared just a few days ago, has accumulated more than 1200 likes. Also, the share has gatherers several comments. “That's really nice. my dad donated to my mom,” shared a Twitter user. “Wishing them the best,” posted another. “How wonderful, wishing your parents the best, thanks for sharing their story,” expressed a third. “Omg Leo! Really glad that they are better now. More strength to you and your family. Please take care!,” commented a fourth. “Glad to know your parents are doing well and recovering. Hugs and blessings to you and your family,” wrote a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON