Twitter users reply to Swiggy’s ‘dish that comes to your mind when you hear heartbreak’ post. See responses

Almost all of us have been through that unbearable pain of heartbreaks, and each one of us has our own ways of recovering. While many lock themselves up or cry uncontrollably, others crave their favourite dish instantly. So, when Swiggy asked their Twitter followers about the first dish that pops up in their heads when they hear about ‘heartbreak’, it expectedly attracted a lot of eyeballs and responses.

“What’s the first dish that comes to your mind when you hear ‘heartbreak’?” tweeted food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy.

Take a look at Swiggy’s tweet right here:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has gathered close to 100 likes and various responses from Twitter users.

Here are some of the responses that Twitter users shared:

“Pizza with extraaaaa cheeeseeeee,” posted a Twitter user. “Biryani anytime,” wrote another. To this, Swiggy replied “Biryani” with a crown emoji, implying that biryani is king. A third commented “Samosa” and Swiggy replied “with extra chutney”. “After heartbreak: one masala papad, one paneer tikka, three rotis, one dal tadka and jeera rice. Before heartbreak: pizza, burger, sandwich…,” shared a fourth. A few Twitter users also replied with “ice cream” and “chocolate”. What dish did you associate with heartbreak?

