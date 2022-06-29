Two adorable dogs go on an 8-hour-long shikara ride at Kashmir's Dal Lake. Watch how they react

While visiting the beautiful Kashmir, there are certain things that people often do. Among them is taking a shikara ride. This video which has recently been shared on Instagram, and has been going all kinds of viral, shows two dogs doing the same. The adorable fur babies are seen having quite a gala time as they explore the pristine waters of Srinagar’s Dal Lake through an eight-hour-long boat ride along with their human.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The bestest day in Kashmir,” reads the caption that accompanies the video of the two lovely dogs taking a boat ride and enjoying themselves. They can be seen looking at the waters from the front of the shikara which is known as the bow of the boat. One of them could even be seen comfortably sitting and looking towards the lake in the cutest way ever. This video has been shared by Shivangi Sharma on her Instagram page.

Watch the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Posted on June 6, the video has gathered nearly 5.1 million views. It also has received several adorable comments from people who love dogs and puppies.

An Instagram user writes, “My furball looks so similar to this one. I think he will look exact after growing up. ” “Awww little one is tired and sleepy. I think she will say that this is a big lake,” reads another comment written from the dog’s point of view. A third comment reads, “So beautiful.” It is followed by two red hearts emojis.