Two African elephants get into a heated fight during a jungle safari. Watch

This video shows two elephants getting into a heated fight in Johannesburg, South Africa - as tourists on a jungle safari look on.
These elephants got into a heated fight during a jungle safari in Africa. (Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 06:29 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Are you a lover of wildlife and forests? If so, an African jungle safari must surely be on your bucket list. However, while you plan a trip, watch this video captured by people during a safari. It shows two wild elephants getting into a heated fight right in front of all the vehicles that were carrying the tourists.

The video was recorded in Johannesburg, South Africa where a jungle safari turned out to be far more adventurous than what people may have expected.

Otherwise known as gentle giants, the clip shows a heated tussle between the two elephants that lasted for almost five minutes. What’s interesting, however, is how moments after the fight, the elephants were seen entering the jungle as if nothing had happened - much to the relief of those watching the scene unfold right in front of them.

Watch the elephants fight with each other right in the video below:

What do you think about this video? How would you react if you were among the tourists on the safari?

