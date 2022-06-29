‘Two types of friends’: Woman posts video along with her friend Malala Yousafzai

There is so much love and bonding between friends and it’s heartening to see. It is often said that opposites attract and that is true for friends as well. Many times, two completely opposite people form a great bond and friendship. A case in point is this video shared on Instagram that shows such a scene between two friends. The video was posted by Vee along with her friend Malala Yousafzai.

The video was posted seven days ago and it has received more than 4.3 million views so far. Vee, who is a girls’ education advocate, author and empowerment coach, posted the video along with her best friend, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. Both of them are seen in graduation robes in the video. “POV: There are two types of best friends and graduates in this world. Vee: giggly and chaotic. Malala: focussed and steady,” says the text inserted in the video. Malala and her best friend Vee graduated from Oxford University in the UK. While posing for pictures, Vee is seen giggling while Malala has a calm expression.

Watch the video below:

“Love this. And congrats my dear,” commented an Instagram user. “Oh, my word! What! You are friends with Malala. She is truly one of my biggest inspirations. Congratulations ladies!” wrote another. “Women’s power,* salute my dear,” said a third. Another individual wrote, “I’m speechless, two amazing people in the same year in the same school? Wow!”

Malala completed her Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 when she was 17 years old along with India’s Kailash Satyarthi.