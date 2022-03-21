Two-month-old baby boy says 'hi' to parents' surprise. Watch cute video

There are several videos all over the Internet that show little babies speaking for the first time in their life. These videos and enough to make people say ‘aww,’ and that too, repeatedly. Just like this video that has been shared on Instagram where a little baby can be seen trying to get his first word out of his mouth. The adorable baby video has been winning netizens' hearts.

“Our two-month-old, about to say his first word,” reads the text insert that helps explain what’s happening in the video. The video has been posted on Instagram by Marisa Centrowitz Neal, the baby's mother. Her husband Chris and she can be heard in the video as their baby keeps babbling adorably. Following this, he says his first word, which is, “Hi!”

The video has been uploaded with a caption that reads, “Our baby boy is a genius.” The caption also included some hashtags like #babiesofinstagram #babiesbabiesbabies #babiesoftheday #babyboy #babyfever #babyspam #smartbaby #babiesofficial. It was complete with a crying face and a shocked face emoji.

This video was posted on Instagram on February 28 and it has so far garnered more than 1.7 million views already. It has also gathered many comments from people who couldn’t stop praising this baby’s speech power and cute attitude.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to ask, “So has he said anything else?” “My 7 weeks old daughter says mom,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “This whole thing is so beautiful.”

What are your thoughts on this adorable baby’s first word?