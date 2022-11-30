Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Two-month-old ‘sings’ as grandpa serenades him in a soothing voice. Watch viral video

Two-month-old ‘sings’ as grandpa serenades him in a soothing voice. Watch viral video

trending
Published on Nov 30, 2022 08:20 AM IST

The viral video of a baby ‘singing’ with his grandpa was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows the infant with his grandpa.(Instagram/@tinaburtonmiddlet)
ByTrisha Sengupta

A beautiful video of a love-filled moment between an infant and his grandpa is tugging at the heartstrings of people. The wonderful clip shows the man serenading the little one in a soothing voice. What, however, makes the video amazing is the baby making sounds as if trying to sing with the elderly man.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Goodnews Movement. Shared with the caption, “Watch this baby transfixed—wanting to join in unison with grandpa!”, the video is heartwarming to watch.

The clip opens to show the man holding the baby in his arms. He is seen singing in a soothing voice and the infant is also seen trying to join him by making noises.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post comments.

“In all my life, I don't think I've ever seen anything sweeter or more precious than this... I sang to my babies, and my G-son too… singing is love, and is truly bonding. What a truly beautiful thing to witness... Thank you for sharing... I feel blessed to have seen it,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a soothing voice he has,” expressed another. “Gramp’s voice is definitely a healing vibration! Imagine the beautiful energy this little guy is receiving,” commented a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral video
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP