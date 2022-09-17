Two-year-old cooks meal for mom, she shares it was ‘surprisingly delicious’. Watch

A video of a kid preparing a special meal for her mommy has turned into a source of amazement for many on Instagram. The clip captures how the two-year-old girl uses different kitchen equipment, under the supervision of her mother, to prepare veggies, rice, and chicken.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to herself and her mama. The little one is named Natalie and her mom is Bruna Fava. Shared with a sweet caption, the video is a delight to watch. “I’ve been waiting for this moment, raising my personal chef. This dinner was surprisingly delicious,” it reads.

Take a look at the video to see how she prepares the dinner and enjoys it with her mom:

The video has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the video has received over 3.6 million views and gone viral. Many have also re-shared the video across different social media platforms. The clip prompted people to post different comments too. Many couldn't stop commenting on the cuteness of the video.

“Wow!! Absolutely amazing! My kids are 6 and 8 and can barely make themselves some buttered toast!” shared an Instagram user. “She sampled more than she cooked!!!! I love her,” posted another. “She is a little pro wow! I love how involved she is with everything, you’re such a great mommy!” commented a third. “My favourite part was tiktiktiktik lol. She’s the cutest,” wrote a fourth.

