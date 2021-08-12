Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two-year-old sprints in soccer pitch during game in US. Then this happens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 01:28 PM IST
The image shows the mother carrying the toddler out of the field.(Twitter/@GeoffONeil)

Not many days ago, a feline found its way inside an ongoing baseball match in the Yankee stadium and went swiftly viral on Twitter. Now a toddler has grabbed that spotlight after gleefully sprinting inside a soccer field in US while the game was going on. Several videos and clips of the incident are now going viral.

A recording shared on Twitter by Major League Soccer shows the incident from above where the kid can be seen running inside the field only to be followed by his embarrassed mother. The two-year-old identified as Zaydek Carpenter was hurriedly carried off by his mother Morgan Tucker, according to the DailyMail.co.uk.

Take a look at the video:

https://twitter.com/mls/status/1424746686547697665?s=21

Shared on August 9, the clip has garnered over 2.5 lakh views and many amused reactions.

“Toddlers! The fastest humans on earth. If you haven't had one of these 2 seconds of public fame, or should I say 'shame,' are you a parent?” wrote a Twitter user. “If the universe was a perfect universe, that kid would grow up to be a famous soccer player and this video would be played often,” commented another.

Some soccer teams even share a light moment about signing up the toddler.

https://twitter.com/sandiegoloyal/status/1425174977628700676?s=21

https://twitter.com/fccincinnati/status/1424752111267483651?s=21

One individual also shared a close up view of the amusing incident:

https://twitter.com/GeoffONeil/status/1424425739084988422

What are your thoughts on this incident?

