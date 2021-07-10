Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two-year-old’s reaction on seeing the ocean for the first time is priceless. Watch

The video of the two-year-old has prompted many to share their reactions on seeing the ocean - and not just for the first time.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 01:45 PM IST
The video of the two-year-old's excited reaction on seeing the ocean for the first time has won people over.(Screengrab)

The excitement of seeing something for the first time is a priceless moment. This video, shared on Twitter, captures such an instance of a two-year-old kid. The sweet video has now won people over. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you with a smile too.

The video is shared on the Twitter handle called GoodNewsCorrespondent. “This boy is blown away by seeing the ocean and the ocean waves for the first time. Innocence!” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The video opens to show the kid expressing his emotions excitedly upon seeing the ocean. A text appearing on the screen explains, “2-year-old reacts to seeing the ocean for the first time.”

Though it is not mentioned where or when the video was captured, the clip is now winning hearts left, right and centre.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered more than 8,000 views – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This is me every time I go to the beach. It is my happy face,” wrote a Twitter user. “So adorable! This is what pure joy, pure astonishment looks like,” shared another. “Has the same effect on me, almost every time,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

