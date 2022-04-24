Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Types of meows according to this cat parent are too cute to miss. Watch

This video that has been shared on Instagram shows the different kinds of meows that this cat named Bean lets out.
Bean the cat lets out many kinds of meows in this Instagram video. (Instagram/@beautynthebean)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 09:49 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

If you are somebody who enjoys a good cat video or two, then you have found yourself exactly at the right place. These videos are enough to put a smile on somebody's face, even if you are having a bad day. One such video that has recently been posted on Instagram page named Cats Doing things, will likely have the same effect on you.

This video enlists the five kinds of meows that the parent of this cat named Bean has observed the cat letting out. And best believe the video has made everyone on Instagram laugh out loud as well as go ‘aww’ at this super cute catto. The different kinds of meows that this cat lets out, includes one that is seemingly endless and one where the kitty requires some privacy, among others.

The video was originally shared on TikTok and later on the Instagram page dedicated to this cat named Bean, preceding the viral reshare. “The endless meow,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable cat video. The caption is complete with the emoji of a laughing face.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a bit more than two days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring these cute meows from the cat named Bean. It has also received more than 7.2 lakh views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “This is probably the best meowing I've heard in a long time.” It was accompanied by the emoji of a crying face. “The tipping meow is my favourite,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Bro this is the most adorable thing I have seen + heard in ages.”

What are your thoughts on this cute cat video?

cat viral instagram kitten
