UAE astronaut shares breathtaking images of Himalayas from space

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is on a six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS), has shared captivating images of the Himalayas from space on Twitter. These images, capturing the awe-inspiring beauty of the majestic mountain range, have delighted netizens.

The image shows the spectacular sight of the Himalayas as seen from space. (Twitter/@Astro_Alneyadi)

“The Himalayas from space. Home to the Everest summit, the highest point above sea level on earth, these mountains are one of the iconic landmarks of our planet’s rich nature,” wrote Sultan Al Neyadi while sharing the pictures on Twitter.

The pictures show the snow-covered Himalayas set against a backdrop of clouds, creating a breathtaking scene that showcases the magnificence of nature from outer space.

Take a look at the pictures of the Himalayas shared by the astronaut here:

Stunning, isn’t it? Well, many in the comments section echoed similar sentiments.

“Nature’s grand masterpiece on full display,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Amazing brother. Thanks so much for continuing to send us these gorgeous photos of our blue giant sphere of life.”

“Amazing,” expressed a third, while a fourth shared, “These are truly grand photographs!”

The pictures were shared on August 12 on Twitter. Since being posted, they have accumulated over 48,000 views, and the numbers are still increasing.

This is, however, not the first time that an astronaut has shared pictures from space. Earlier, Nasa astronaut Josh Cassada shared a beautiful image of the aurora borealis from the International Space Station (ISS). The image depicts a stunning green blanket of light hovering above our planet, with the faint twinkling of city lights visible in the distance.

