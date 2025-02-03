UK castle with a helipad and cricket pitch goes up for sale at 225 crore after 700 years of ownership

A breathtaking medieval castle that seems straight out of a fairytale has been put up for sale in the UK for the first time in nearly 700 years. Ripley Castle, located near Harrogate in North Yorkshire, is on the market with an asking price of £21 million (approximately ₹225 crore). If sold at this price, it could become one of the most expensive properties ever sold outside London. Ripley Castle, held by the Ingilby family for 700 years, was put up for sale at ₹ 225 crore.(X/@Grizzlegutweed1)

A grand estate with luxurious features

Spread across an impressive 445 acres, the estate boasts a picturesque lake, a pub, a helipad, and ample parking. According to a BBC report, the property has been divided into nine lots, which can be purchased individually or as a whole. The sprawling estate also includes a cricket pitch, a hotel, a tea room, a gift shop, and a popular wedding venue, making it a highly desirable property.

A legacy spanning generations

Sir Thomas Ingilby, the current owner, has maintained the castle alongside his wife, Lady Ingilby, for decades. The estate has been in the Ingilby family since 1308/9 when Sir Thomas Ingilby (1290–1352) married heiress Edeline Thwenge, acquiring the property as part of her dowry. The family’s legacy was further cemented when their son, also named Thomas, saved King Edward III’s life after the monarch was attacked by a boar. In recognition of his bravery, he was knighted.

Why the family is saying goodbye

After half a century of overseeing the castle’s maintenance, Sir Thomas and Lady Ingilby have decided it is time to move on.

"There are days when we are very positive about it, and there are other days when we are sad for what we will miss," Sir Thomas told BBC.

"I've been looking after the place for over 50 years, so this has been my whole life. I don't want to be carried out of here feet first; I've got things I want to do," he added.

The couple, who have four grandchildren, plan to travel once the sale process is complete.

A place of unforgettable moments

Reflecting on their time at the castle, Lady Ingilby shared: "Some of the events we've hosted here have been incredibly moving. There are evenings when we walk around the gardens by the lake, and deer come down to drink while the scent of the flowers surrounds us. It feels like something out of a fairy tale."