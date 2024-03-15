Woman flies over 5000 miles from London to San Francisco for first date, later decides to remain friends. She shares why

A woman went on a 10-day "first date trip" with a man she met while travelling in Mexico last year. As per reports, she flew over 5,000 miles from London to San Francisco to meet him. Later, she reportedly shared that she wanted to remain friends with the man because she "realised that her date wasn't for her". The woman shared why she decided to remain friends with the man after their first date, which she enjoyed. (Unsplash/Jonathan J. Castellon)

35-year-old Kayleigh Castle, a life coach and an avid TikTok user, flew halfway around the world to have her first date with a man who approached her while she was vacationing last year, reported SWNS.

She visited San Francisco for her 10-day-long date trip, where the couple went sightseeing, walking, and wine testing. "I always say a man invests in what he values. If he is going to invest money into me, he values me," Castle told the outlet.

"He booked my flights, asked what I wanted to do - we went wine tasting, we went on a nice coastal drive - and then I came back home," she added.

Why did Kayleigh Castle decide to remain friends with her date?

They went on a road trip visiting several places, including Yosemite National Park, reported the outlet. There, she realised that the date wasn't working for her. She shared that her date was on his phone most of the time. While she wanted to walk in the park, he was more interested in working and going to a bar.

After her trip, Castle and her date reportedly decided to remain friends. "We have decided just to stay friends, dating is evaluating, it is over time you get to know everyone," she told SWNS. "We're still in touch, and we had a lot of fun, but we have decided to be friends," she added.