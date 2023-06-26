Home / Trending / UK family is paying more than 1 crore for a dog nanny

UK family is paying more than 1 crore for a dog nanny

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 26, 2023 08:02 PM IST

A family in the UK's Kensington shared a job posting where they were hiring a full-time dog nanny and are ready to pay £1,00,000 as salary.

Many people treat their dogs like their families and go above and beyond to do anything they can for their furry companions. However, would you be willing to pay £1,00,000 (approximately. 1,04,00,000) for a dog nanny? This may sound unrealistic, but recently, a family in the UK's Kensington shared a job posting where they were hiring a full-time dog nanny and are ready to pay £1,00,000 as salary.

Job posting for a dog nanny.(escapethecity.org)
The job listing was posted on escapethecity.org. "Our returning client is seeking an exceptional and highly experienced Dog Nanny to provide top-tier care for their two beloved dogs. They are truly looking for someone at the top of their field who can ensure the overall well-being, happiness, and safety of their dogs," reads the job description. They also shared various responsibilities and key requirements that they expected from the employee.

Take a look at this job posting for a dog nanny here:

As per the New York Post, the agency has never before advertised a position for a dog nanny, and since it went up last week, the advertising has attracted close to 400 candidates, shared George Dunn, the recruiter of the job posting. The applications for this position are closed now. What do you think about this unique job with a high salary?

