This country will pay you 71 lakh to move there

At one point, many people have wished to leave their hometowns and move to a completely new country. Several people want to experience other cultures and ways of living. However, moving to a new place can be extremely costly. But what if a country paid you to move there? Well, this may sound a little unbelievable but Ireland is paying more than €80,000 (approximately 71 lakh) to anyone who would move there. Ireland is paying people to move there.(Unsplash)

Ireland has introduced a program that would offer considerable economic incentives to those who decide to relocate to one of the country's offshore communities. The program is a component of the Our Living Islands policy, which is an effort by the Irish government to increase the population of Ireland's islands, reports Euro News.

According to the official government website of Ireland, "The aim of this policy is to ensure that sustainable, vibrant communities can continue to live - and thrive - on the offshore islands for many years to come. Related to that aim is our ambition that visitors to the islands can continue to experience and appreciate the unique culture, heritage, and environmental richness that the islands have to offer." The application to apply under this scheme will be available from July 1.