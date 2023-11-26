UK groom surprises bride’s family by secretly learning Korean

A video showing a groom’s efforts to express his love for his bride and respect her family has taken social media by storm. The viral clip captures how the groom from the UK secretly learned Korean to include a few words of appreciation for his wife’s family in his wedding speech.

The image shows the groom on his wedding day. (Instagram/@bdccarpenter)

Instagram user Ben Carpenter shared the video and also tagged his wife Sohee Carpenter. Along with the post, he also posted a heartfelt note where he documented how he invested time into learning Korean without his partner knowing anything about it.

“For nearly a year, I have been keeping a big secret from my wife. I kept sneaking off for 30 minutes at a time for video calls she didn’t know about, or pretending they were for work when they weren’t. In bed, I would often put one headphone in so she couldn’t hear what I was doing, and turn my screen away so she couldn’t see either. I set myself a goal of learning just a teeny tiny bit of Korean as a show of respect to her and her family on our wedding day,” he wrote.

The video opens to show Ben saying how long his speech is going to be. He then explains that he is going to say a few words in Korean and beautifully shares the story of why he decided to learn the language. His speech in Korean leaves his bride and her family emotional.

However, that is not all that he says. Ben also goes on to share how he was sceptical about getting married until he met Sohee. He beautifully elaborates on how she had changed his life for the better.

Take a look at this heartwarming speech from the groom:

The post was shared a few months ago. Since then, the video has accumulated more than 1.2 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions, with many expressing how the clip has left them emotional.

How did Instagram users react to the groom’s speech?

“Is someone cutting onions? I think someone’s cutting onions,” shared an Instagram user. “I never watch long IG posts but you had me there. So lovely to watch, congratulations to you both,” added another. “Bro you speaking Korean is something out of a movie,” joined a third.

“Oh my god, this was beautiful, Ben. You two are both so amazing,” posted a fourth. “Man, having recently spent some time in Korea and considered learning their language myself, this blew me away. Absolutely brilliant, and I’m so happy for you and Sohee,” wrote a fifth.

