UK man stunned as massive rhino calmly walks past him in Nepal. Viral video

A man from the United Kingdom was left astonished after witnessing a massive rhinoceros casually walking past him on a street in Nepal. The moment, which has since gone viral on Instagram, was shared by user Dan Cooper and has caught the attention of viewers for its sheer unpredictability. A UK man was stunned as a massive rhino calmly walked past him on a street in Nepal. (Instagram/thedancooperescape)

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In the video, Cooper can be seen filming a large rhino strolling calmly along a road in Sauraha, a town known for its proximity to wildlife habitats. The animal appears completely unbothered by its surroundings, moving at a steady pace as if it were a routine walk.

The text overlaid on the clip reads, "This just walked past me in Nepal", capturing the man’s disbelief at the surreal encounter.

Take a look here at the clip: