UK man stunned as massive rhino calmly walks past him in Nepal. Viral video
A UK man was stunned as a massive rhino calmly walked past him on a street in Nepal.
A man from the United Kingdom was left astonished after witnessing a massive rhinoceros casually walking past him on a street in Nepal. The moment, which has since gone viral on Instagram, was shared by user Dan Cooper and has caught the attention of viewers for its sheer unpredictability.
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In the video, Cooper can be seen filming a large rhino strolling calmly along a road in Sauraha, a town known for its proximity to wildlife habitats. The animal appears completely unbothered by its surroundings, moving at a steady pace as if it were a routine walk.
The text overlaid on the clip reads, "This just walked past me in Nepal", capturing the man’s disbelief at the surreal encounter.
Take a look here at the clip:
Internet reacts to the unexpected sight
The clip has garnered a wave of reactions online, with users expressing a mix of amazement, concern, and humour at the unusual sight of a wild animal roaming so close to human spaces.
One user wrote, "Imagine just minding your business and a rhino walks by like it owns the street." Another commented, "This is both incredible and terrifying at the same time."
A third user said, "Nepal really said wildlife is part of everyday life." Another added, "That is one situation where you definitely do not want to make any sudden movements."
Some viewers also reflected on the coexistence of humans and wildlife in such regions. "It is amazing how people there stay so calm around such powerful animals," one comment read. Another user remarked, "This is a reminder that we are the visitors in their world, not the other way around."
(Also read: Rhino crashes wedding in viral video, internet calls it a ‘wild card entry’)
Others simply reacted with humour and disbelief. "Bro just unlocked a real life wildlife documentary moment," one user joked.
Sauraha’s unique wildlife presence
Sauraha, located near Chitwan National Park, is known for frequent sightings of wildlife, including rhinoceroses, elephants, and deer. While such encounters may seem extraordinary to outsiders, they are not entirely uncommon in the region.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More