Rhino crashes wedding in viral video, internet calls it a ‘wild card entry’

Weddings are often remembered for their grand decor, heartfelt vows, or spectacular dance performances. But at one particular celebration, it wasn’t the bride or groom who stole the spotlight — it was a massive rhinoceros. A wedding took an unexpected turn when a massive rhino wandered in.(Instagram/nepalinlast24hr)

In a bizarre and unforgettable moment, a video that recently went viral on social media shows a fully-grown rhino strolling into what appears to be a wedding celebration. The unexpected guest left attendees both stunned and startled as it calmly made its way through the venue.

Watch the clip here:

While the footage has captivated thousands online, the exact location and date of the incident remain unverified. The clip was shared by the Instagram account ‘nepalinlast24hr’ and has since garnered widespread attention, racking up thousands of views and reactions.

Social media reacts with humour

As always, social media users were quick to respond with humour and clever one-liners, turning the surreal moment into a source of collective amusement. One user quipped, “Wild card entry” while another joked, “That’s what you call making a grand entrance.” A third added, “When the invite says ‘everyone is welcome’ and nature takes it seriously.”

Adding to the fun, one user wrote, “Looks like he came to bless the couple,” and another laughed, “Forget baraatis — this was a barah-ton entry.” Some speculated that the wedding venue must have been near a national park, with one noting, “When your wedding is too close to the jungle, this is what you get.”

The jokes kept coming: “Maybe he was looking for the dance floor,” someone said. Another added, “The real VIP has arrived.” A viewer commented, “Hope they had a return gift ready for him,” while another observed, “That rhino clearly didn’t get the memo about formal attire.”

One user remarked, “Imagine being the DJ and trying to keep the vibe going during that!” while another simply posted, “New fear unlocked: wildlife crashing my wedding.”