3 lions fail to bring down ‘car-sized’ rhino that stabs at them with its horn. Watch

When we think of apex predators, we often imagine them as fearless hunters, ready to take down anything in their path. Lions, with their reputation as powerful group hunters, are the epitome of this dominance. But even they know when to back off—especially when facing a formidable foe like a rhino. Lions learned the hard way when they faced off with a rhino during a safari encounter. (YouTube/Latest Sightings)

A quiet encounter turns into a dramatic showdown

According to a Latest Sightings report, Jordan Davidson, a safari guide with seven years of experience, was leading a group of tourists through South Africa’s Sanbona Wildlife Reserve when they stumbled upon a group of three lions. The lions, two females and a male, were lounging in the bush, enjoying a quiet rest under the warm sun. To their surprise, they weren’t alone. A “car-sized” white rhino was nearby.

Davidson didn’t expect much excitement from this sighting. Lions are known for being more laid-back during the hot hours, and rhinos typically keep to themselves. But things quickly took an unexpected turn.

A lesson in caution

According to Davidson’s account, the lions only reacted when the rhino ventured too close to where they were relaxing. “Eventually, the rhino was so close that it made one of the lionesses uncomfortable! She ran off and for good reason,” Davidson recalled. The rhino, realising its proximity to the lions, adopted a defensive stance.

However, the second lioness was more opportunistic. As the rhino chased her sister away, she pounced into position, waiting for her chance. But the rhino quickly changed direction, deciding to make a U-turn and move away. Undeterred, the lioness gave chase, only to realise it was a dangerous decision. She swiftly abandoned her pursuit.

The real drama unfolded when the male lion decided to face the rhino head-on. With only luck on his side, the lion narrowly avoided two attempts from the rhino’s sharp horn, both missing by mere inches. The male lion, now fully aware of the danger, retreated into the bush, leaving the rhino to calmly move in the opposite direction.

A wild encounter captured on film

Davidson, who has witnessed countless safari moments, described this interaction as one of the “wildest lion and rhino encounters” he’s ever seen. The footage from the encounter, which was shared on YouTube by Latest Sightings, has since gone viral, racking up over 1 million views.

The internet reacted with awe and surprise. One user commented, “That was too close for comfort! Lucky lions!” Another wrote, “This rhino didn’t hold back, definitely not afraid to defend itself.” A third added, “Incredible footage, can’t believe the lion survived those horn attacks.” Some even remarked on how the lioness’s instinct to run was a smart move. “Knowing when to flee is just as important as knowing when to fight,” said another commenter.

Others expressed their admiration for the rhino’s bravery. “The rhino wasn’t intimidated by the lions at all, true warrior!” was a sentiment echoed by many. One comment summed up the feelings of many viewers: “Nature is unpredictable, and this proves it!”