Mother-daughter duo narrowly escapes after falling from jeep in front of charging rhinos at Kaziranga

Kaziranga National Park in Assam, renowned for its population of one-horned rhinoceroses, remains a favoured destination for nature lovers. Jeep safaris are a popular way for visitors to explore the park’s rich biodiversity and catch a glimpse of its majestic wildlife. However, what is usually an exciting adventure turned into a nightmare for a mother-daughter duo in a bone-chilling incident. A mother-daughter duo narrowly avoided danger after falling near a charging rhino during a Kaziranga safari.(X)

Terrifying encounter caught on camera

A viral video making waves on social media shows a rhinoceros walking behind a jeep inside the park. In the background, three tourist-filled jeeps prepare to make a right turn. As the first two jeeps pick up speed, a young girl and her mother fall to the ground, letting out cries for help.

The tension escalates as another rhinoceros charges towards the tourists’ vehicle with visible aggression. Witnessing the rhino’s stomping rage, the third jeep cautiously pulls back, averting further risk.

Watch the shocking clip here:

A narrow escape

The incident reportedly took place in the Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park. According to reports, the mother and daughter narrowly escaped harm and managed to climb back into their jeep, evading the danger posed by the rhinos.

Park authorities launch investigation

Since its upload, the chilling video has gone viral, garnering widespread attention online. In response, Kaziranga National Park authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident. They have also urged tourists to exercise greater caution during jeep safaris to ensure their safety while navigating the park’s untamed terrain.