IFS officer captures hopeful start to 2026 with clip of newborn rhino calf: ‘One day he will walk, earth will shake'

The new year opened on a heartening note for wildlife lovers after a video of a newborn one horned rhinoceros calf from Jaldapara National Park captured widespread attention on social media. An IFS officer shared a video of a newborn one horned rhino from Jaldapara.(Parveen Kaswan/Facebook)

Video shared by IFS officer

The video was shared on Facebook by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan. Alongside the clip, Kaswan wrote, “Born in 2026. One day he will walk and earth will shake. Do you know in Jaldapara National Park every new born rhino is recorded, counted and monitored.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Conservation protocol explained

Responding to queries in the comments section, Kaswan elaborated on the strict conservation practices followed at the park. “As per the established protocol of Jaldapara National Park, every newborn rhino is systematically recorded, counted, and closely monitored as part of the park’s intensive management and conservation programme. This ensures timely protection and continuous observation of both the calf and the mother,” he wrote.

He further explained the biological importance of early mobility in the species, adding, “Greater one horned rhinoceros calves typically stand up and begin walking within a few hours of birth. This early mobility is vital in the wild, as it allows the calf to remain close to its mother, who provides protection. A calf that cannot move quickly is vulnerable to predators, making early walking an important survival adaptation of the species.”

Social media reactions pour in

The clip quickly went viral, amassing more than four lakh views and drawing a wave of positive reactions. Viewers flooded the comments section with admiration and hope. One user wrote, “This is such a powerful reminder of why conservation matters.” Another commented, “What a beautiful start to the year, nature at its best.” A third said, “Proud of our forest officers and their tireless work.” Others added sentiments like “This made my day,” “Long live the rhino,” “Hope this little one grows strong and safe,” and “Jaldapara is doing incredible work for wildlife.”