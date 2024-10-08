UK Man was rejected 5 minutes after job interview. He said he talked about...

As quick job rejections become common, a man on Reddit claimed that he was turned down by a company just five minutes after his interview ended. In a post titled "Rejected 5 minutes after an interview", the 24-year-old user shared his story of being interviewed by a company for a job.(Reddit/r/jobs)

In a post titled "Rejected 5 minutes after an interview", the 24-year-old user shared his story of being interviewed by a company for a job.

"I only really had one job my whole life which was a content writer for my local paper. So basically I got myself an interview for a temp. role over the festive period as I needed to work somewhere," he wrote.

The user shared that he had to get a job to support his family right after graduating from university after his mother was injured in an accident that left her completely dependent on him.

"I had to pull out of everything as my brother had just started university and someone needed to take care of her of course. Family is always number one," he said.

He said that the interview, which lasted 20 minutes, was going "rather smoothly". "We share some laughs together, seem to be on the same page about basically everything. I also let them know about my situation and why I’d not been working this year," he said.

After leaving the company's store, he got back into his car and checked his email. "Incredibly in the space of that short walk I'd been rejected for the role. I was honestly staggered at how quickly I'd been rejected. I didn't mind being rejected at all of course but the speed of it was insane," he said.

‘Employers don’t care about your problems'

The man asked other users to help me understand the reason behind the "pretty brutal" rejection. "I’m unaware if this is common. Is this something you guys have experienced too? he asked.

While most users were shocked about the quick rejection, many offered a theory that might explain the speedy decision.

"Employers don't care about your personal problems. All they hear is that you will bail or call off due to taking care of your mom. It's not personal. They want a warm body for a seat," one user said.

"Never mention family situations in an interview. It’s not their business and they could (potentially) use it as an excuse to not hire you," said another user.

"I would avoid saying things like "family is number one" and mentioning your brother. Those are relevant to your decision but none of their business. Let them think that "work is number one"," read a comment.