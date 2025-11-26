UK PM Keir Starmer says sorry to teacher after doing viral '6-7' dance with students banned in school

Prime Minister of the United KingdomSir Keir Starmer apologised to the head teacher of a school after he was seen doing the viral 6-7 dance with the students. Addressing the matter with a pinch of humour, he also shared a video of the moment, adding that he may have gotten himself a detention for the viral dance. UK PM Keir Starmer doing the viral '6-7' dance with students. (Instagram/@keirstarmer)

“I think I just got myself put in detention,” he wrote. In a video, he is seen in conversation with a student who tells him to turn to page 67, and then they start the viral dance. He also encourages other students to join. Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, sitting at a distance, smiles and says, “We are not over that yet, the 6-7, it's still very much a thing."

A teacher later informed the prime minister that the dance was banned in the school. “You know, children get into trouble for saying that in our school.” Hearing that, he promptly said sorry. The prime minister jokingly added, “I didn't start it, Miss.”

What did social media say?

The UK prime minister’s video prompted varied responses on social media. An individual wrote, “Look how lovely and normal he is. I’m happy that he’s our Prime Minister!” Another added, “Weirdly heart-warming.” A third commented, “Very sweet moment, but it’s a bit silly that they get told off for saying 6-7 in their school. Allow the kids to enjoy themselves and have a laugh.”

What is the ‘6-7’ viral dance?

A few months ago, Dictionary.com announced “6-7” as the Word of the Year for 2025. Pronounced “six-seven” and not “sixty-seven,” it is a Gen Alpha slang. Though widely used, it has an ambiguous meaning.

Dictionary.com explains that it is a “largely nonsensical” word, meaning “so-so” or “maybe this, maybe that.” It becomes prominent when “paired with a hand gesture where both palms face up and move alternately up and down.” In other words, the hand gestures while saying “six-seven” is a dance step which has gone viral.