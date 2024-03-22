UK woman, 45, legally changes her middle name to match the railway station she works at

Chiltern Railways employee Rehana Khawaja, 45, has shown her dedication to her workplace by changing her name. Yes, you read that right. Khawaja, who has worked at the London Marylebone station for 20 years, changed her middle name from Ismat to Marylebone, as per reports. Chiltern Railways employee Rehana Khawaja changed her name to a station. (Unspalsh)

Throughout her 20-year tenure with Chiltern Railways, Khawaja has frequently been based in Marylebone. She has held a number of positions, including station manager and train dispatcher.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As the manager of security and safety for the operator, she presently works throughout the network, but she makes frequent trips back to Marylebone, reported the Boreham Wood Times.

She told the news outlet, "The station itself is not big, but it's got a soul. The more I explored it over my time here, the more I was falling in love with it. It really does feel like a home away from home to me. We know that things go wrong sometimes, and people can get delayed. But everybody there works so hard with a smile on their face." (Also Read: Outgoing UK envoy Alex Ellis reminisces his time in India, talks about Kishore Kumar and 'Sholay')

She further added, "It's got a personal touch. It's warm and welcoming. Not every London station is like that. I love the building, I love the people, and I love the history of the station. When I got to manage the station, I felt like I was flying. I still feel like that when I'm there now. It's such a huge part of my life, and now I'll carry it with me officially, which is really exciting."

Vanessa Russell, HR director at the railways, was "surprised" after Khawaja changed her name. (Also Read: Thief does 'yoga' before breaking into a bakery and stealing croissants. Watch viral video)

She told the Boreham Wood Times, "I think it's a testament to the importance of the station and the community feel it has. Compared to other London stations, Marylebone is small but mighty. It has a rich history, and I'm touched that the station has had such a tangible impact on Rehana's life. Her pride in the station is utterly heartwarming."