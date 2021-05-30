UK woman finds uninvited guest inside washing machine. ‘What the fox’, say netizens

Every now and then, netizens take to social media to share glimpses of some unwanted guests that managed to sneak in their homes without any notice. A similar kind of incident took place in London when Natasha Prayag came home to find a furry creature in her living room. But before catching it, the furry one ran away and after a prolonged search operation Prayag found the animal peeking from her washing machine.

Prayag shared a picture of the animal on her Twitter profile and turns out, it was a small fox. “Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine. WHAT THE ACTUAL FOX,” reads the caption. “We tried to scare it out of the back door but he was holding firm in the washing machine. He was very happy there and chilled out,” Prayag told dailymail.co.uk.

Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine. WHAT THE ACTUAL FOX pic.twitter.com/dyVBTiTEXn — Natasha Prayag (@NatashaTP) May 25, 2021

Shared on May 25, the post has garnered over 2.7 lakh likes and several reactions. The unusual incidents made netizens flood the comments section with various questions. While many enquired about the fox’s status, others advised Prayag to call the emergency animal rescue service for assistance. Some resorted to word puns to express their opinion about the situation.

Prayag, however, informed that the fox left the house shortly after some coaxing.

Thanks for all the great puns, bad jokes, personal stories, and well wishes — our foxy friend has relinquished control of the washing machine and vacated the premises! 🦊 — Natasha Prayag (@NatashaTP) May 27, 2021

I raise you with a fox enjoying a nap in my son’s bed! pic.twitter.com/eT2mnZ3rO2 — Olivier - Back home, without dust or builders (@Nepomucene) May 26, 2021

I think that's how Firefox got started pic.twitter.com/3vH1w3h9k9 — Datheistz (@datheistz) May 25, 2021

I’m an expert on foxes, and legally, he now owns your house. You have 48 hours to vacate. — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) May 26, 2021

Perhaps she thought your washing machine was broken and so needed Vixen — Mark Wilding (@mwgooner) May 26, 2021

