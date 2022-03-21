Ukrainian refugee boy welcomed warmly by his classmates at kindergarten in Spain

Ever since the turmoil in Ukraine after Russia’s military invasion began on February 24, there have been numerous videos on social media that have shown the grit and determination of the Ukrainian people amid the catastrophic time. Other European countries are seeing an influx of refugees from Ukraine and videos of people welcoming them are heartwarming to watch. Like this video on social media that shows a Ukrainian refugee child being given a warm welcome by his classmates in a kindergarten in Spain. This video will definitely melt your heart.

The video was shared by Olexander Sherba, former Ukraine’s ambassador to Austria, on March on Twitter and it has received more than two million views so far.

In the video, the Ukrainian boy is hugged by his classmates to make him feel at home. The cuteness and the heartfelt gesture of the kids will almost move you to tears.

“A #Ukrainian refugee child comes to a kindergarten in #Spain,” he wrote in the tweet.

Watch the video below:

The video got a lot of reaction with social media users praising the wonderful gesture of the kids and one user noted how the refugee boy’s body posture changes after the outpouring of love.

“Very moving,” a Twitter user commented on the video. “If only we adults could learn from these children that it is Love that make the world go round!” said another. A third individual posted, “See how his body language changes though. At the beginning his body is hunched, uncertain. After that outpouring of love, he is laughing at the end. Beautiful.”

What are your thoughts about this heartfelt gesture by the kids?